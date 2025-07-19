Bihar: SHO, driver arrested for taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Patna, July 19 (IANS) In a major action against corruption, the State Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Saturday arrested Sub-Inspector Putul Kumari, the SHO of the Women’s Police Station in Samastipur, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. Her driver was also arrested in the case.

The arrest has created a stir within the police department.

According to an official, Putul Kumari was caught red-handed while taking the bribe from Rajiv Ranjan, a resident of Chhatauna village under Mufassil police station limits, in connection with an assault case.

Rajiv Ranjan had filed a written complaint with the Vigilance Unit, alleging that the SHO had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to proceed with his case.

Acting on the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap and arrested the SHO and her driver while accepting the bribe.

Vigilance DSP Rajesh Kumar confirmed the arrests, stating that further investigation is underway, and necessary legal action will follow.

This action comes days after ASI Mrityunjay Kumar was suspended in another bribery case in Samastipur, underscoring the administration’s ongoing commitment to taking strict measures against corruption within the police force.

The incident has sent a clear message across the district regarding zero tolerance towards corruption, even within law enforcement agencies.

Earlier on March 19, the State Vigilance Unit (SVU) arrested a Kanoongo (revenue officer) on graft charges in Bihar’s Supaul district.

The alleged Kanoongo Vikas Kumar was caught red-handed accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant and local resident Anupam Kumar.

The SVU laid the trap in Gudiya Panchayat under Jadia police station limits on Wednesday and arrested him. An FIR has been registered at the Vigilance Police Station, Patna.

Anupam Kumar stated in his FIR that three years ago, during a land survey, discrepancies arose in the measurement of his father's purchased land, and he was demanding a bribe to look after it.

