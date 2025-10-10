Bihar: Setback for JD-U as ex-MP, others switch to RJD

Patna, Oct 10 (IANS) Amid ongoing confusion over seat-sharing within the NDA, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party, Janata Dal-United (JD-U), suffered a major jolt on Friday when several key leaders — including a former MP, a former MLA, and the son of a sitting MP — joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Patna.

Former MP Santosh Kushwaha, who had contested from Purnea and lost to Pappu Yadav, formally joined the RJD in the presence of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Along with him, former JDU MLA from Jehanabad, Rahul Sharma, and Chanakya Prakash, son of sitting JD-U MP Girdhari Yadav from Banka, also switched sides to RJD.

Rahul Sharma, the son of former MP Jagdish Sharma, comes from the Bhumihar community.

Political observers believe his induction could strengthen RJD’s foothold in several Bhumihar-dominated constituencies, long considered JD-U strongholds.

The joining ceremony took place at the RJD office in Patna, attended by senior party leaders including Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Jehanabad MP Surendra Singh, and Bima Bharti, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on Nitish Kumar, alleging that his government was being controlled by three and a half people who were politically weakening him.

“This is Nitish Kumar’s last election. He will not become Chief Minister again. The BJP will destroy his party. During Operation Lotus in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, they tried the same in Bihar in 2022 to break the JD-U. Out of fear, Nitish Kumar came to me and sought help to save his party. We supported him and made him Chief Minister, but he betrayed us again,” Tejashwi Yadav claimed.

Welcoming the new entrants, Yadav added: “Santosh Kushwaha is a prominent leader of the Kushwaha community. With his joining, RJD will become stronger in the Seemanchal region, where we earlier had limited influence.”

The development is being seen as a significant political setback for the JD-U ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, further highlighting internal turbulence within the NDA alliance.

--IANS

ajk/pgh