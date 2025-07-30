Bihar: Samrat Choudhary blames Tejashwi Yadav for CAG scam of Rs 70,877cr

Patna, July 30 (IANS) Hours after the Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, blamed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for the alleged CAG scam of Rs 70,877 crore, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary blamed the former Bihar deputy CM for the irregularities.

He stated that the pending utilisation certificates pertain to the period when the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) was in power, and Tejashwi Yadav was serving as Deputy CM.

“Tejashwi Yadav is exposing his own government’s failure. The financial year mentioned in the report relates to a time when the Grand Alliance was in power,” Samrat Choudhary said.

He further clarified that the Finance Department has already issued a statement, calling the pending utilisation certificates a routine administrative matter rather than evidence of financial misconduct.

“This is a normal delay in administrative processing, not a scam. Every expenditure is being accounted for and reviewed by the Accountant General,” Choudhary said.

The political landscape in Bihar has heated up following the revelations in the latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which highlighted the non-submission of utilisation certificates for government funds totalling Rs 70,877 crore.

The issue has sparked a fierce war of words between the ruling NDA and the Opposition.

Tejashwi Yadav termed the revelation as a “mega scam” and alleged widespread corruption under the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

The RJD has been aggressively campaigning on this issue, using it as a key political weapon ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

“This is the hard-earned money of the people of Bihar. The Nitish government has failed to provide any record of how or where Rs 70,877 crore was spent. This is the biggest scam under their rule,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

The CAG report, tabled by Samrat Choudhary in the Assembly during the monsoon session, does not confirm misuse of funds but highlights that no clear proof exists yet as to whether the amount was utilized for the intended schemes.

The opposition, however, is not convinced. Tejashwi Yadav has accused the NDA of trying to divert attention from governance failures and corruption, while ruling alliance leaders have countered by accusing RJD and Congress of misleading the public.

“The Congress and RJD cannot digest the success of the Nitish Kumar-led government. That’s why they are creating confusion among the people,” Choudhary added.

--IANS

ajk/pgh