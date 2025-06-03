Bihar: Salaries of 72 police investigators withheld for negligence in handling criminal cases

Patna, June 3 (IANS) In a decisive move aimed at tightening discipline and ensuring accountability within the police force, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police (SP) has taken stringent action against 72 police investigators for alleged negligence in handling criminal cases.

According to official sources, these investigators failed to dispose of pending cases within the stipulated time limit and ignored repeated instructions from senior officers.

In response, the SP has ordered the withholding of their salaries, sending a strong message across the district police force.

Gopalganj SP emphasised that indiscipline and irresponsibility will not be tolerated in the police department.

He stated clearly that any officer who obstructs the path of justice or delays the investigation without a valid reason will face consequences.

“Those who show laxity in delivering justice or violate the code of conduct will not be spared. Accountability is a must if we want to restore public trust,” he asserted.

This unprecedented step has created panic among the police force in the district, especially those with pending investigations under their charge.

The SP’s action is being seen as a bold and necessary reform to make the system more responsive and to curb administrative lethargy.

Gopalganj SP has also directed all police station in-charges and investigators to accelerate investigations and ensure the timely disposal of cases.

The aim, he said, is to deliver justice promptly and maintain public faith in the law enforcement machinery.

Earlier on January 22, East Champaran Police put the salaries of 104 officers on hold for failing to hand over case files to their relievers after their transfers, disrupting investigations into 990 cases.

According to a statement by East Champaran police, “During a review meeting of the pending cases by the SP, it was found that 104 policemen did not hand over case files to their relievers even after their transfers, hampering the investigation.”

--IANS

ajk/dan