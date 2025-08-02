Bihar: Row over voter list ahead of Assembly polls; Tejashwi slams EC, Dy CM Choudhary

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) A political storm has erupted in Bihar just months before the crucial Assembly elections, as Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav made a sensational allegation on Saturday, claiming that his name had been removed from the voter list.

At a press conference here, Tejashwi Yadav questioned the integrity of the Election Commission, stating, “If my name can be removed, then imagine what is happening to millions of poor people in Bihar!”

The Election Commission and Patna District Administration were, however, quick to deny Tejashwi Yadav's claim, stating that 'his name was very much present on the electoral roll'.

A social media post by the DEO Patna even listed Serial Number 416, Booth 204 (Veterinary College, Patna) as the location of his enrollment.

Following that, Chittranjan Gagan, the RJD spokesperson, claimed the Election Commission has allegedly changed the EPIC number of Tejashwi Yadav without informing him.

The matter took a dramatic turn when Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary accused Tejashwi Yadav of misleading the public and indulging in electoral fraud.

“Tejashwi Yadav had enrolled himself in two constituencies. This is illegal. There must be a probe,” said Chaudhary, who also shared documents on social media showing Tejashwi’s long-standing voter record under EPIC number RAB0456228 in Digha Assembly Constituency in Patna.

Chaudhary further challenged the authenticity of a second EPIC number — RAB2916120 — which Tejashwi claimed to have used but was allegedly invalid or duplicated.

“Where did this second EPIC number come from? Is this an isolated case or is the entire RJD indulging in such activities?” he questioned, adding that this could be a “betrayal of democracy” requiring a high-level investigation.

Samrat Choudhary also released a list of Tejashwi's name and serial number in different elections. In 2015 Assembly Elections, Tejashwi’s booth: 150, Serial: 605; in 2020 Assembly Elections - Booth: 160, Serial: 511; In 2021 Revision List - Booth: 171, Serial: 489; in 2025 (January) - Booth: 171, Serial: 481, and in 2025 (August 1 Special Revision) - Booth: 204, Serial: 416.

In a fiery response, Tejashwi accused the Election Commission of partiality, and acting under the influence of two “Gujarati leaders", in an apparent reference to the BJP’s top national leadership.

He also demanded suo motu cognisance by the Supreme Court and the public release of deleted names across all constituencies and booths, alleging a “dangerous conspiracy” against the democratic process.

The episode has triggered a major political row in the state, with the ruling NDA and opposition Mahagathbandhan exchanging sharp barbs over electoral fairness.

While Tejashwi Yadav’s comments have found resonance with opposition supporters alleging voter suppression, the government has seized upon the alleged double voter ID angle to question his credibility.

--IANS

ajk/pgh