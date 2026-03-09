Bihar: Rohini Acharya targets Nitish Kumar over his RS move​

Patna, March 9 (IANS) Amid ongoing political developments in Bihar, Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has once again launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his move to the Rajya Sabha.​

Taking to X, Rohini Acharya mocked Nitish Kumar over his earlier statements about stopping migration from Bihar.​

She wrote that during the Assembly election campaign, the Chief Minister and his associates had promised that migration from the state would end if they formed the government.​

However, she alleged that the same leader is now preparing to migrate himself.​

“The Chief Minister who claimed to stop migration is now himself preparing to migrate from Bihar,” she wrote, calling the situation ironic.​

In another post, Rohini also took a dig at Nitish Kumar’s stance on nepotism, accusing him of political and ideological contradictions.​

At the same time, she congratulated Nishant Kumar, son of Nitish Kumar, for entering politics through the Janata Dal (United) (JDU).​

She expressed hope that Nishant would focus on public welfare politics rather than what she described as power-oriented politics.​

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan also questioned Nitish Kumar’s reported decision to move to the Rajya Sabha.​

Gagan asked why the Chief Minister would consider shifting to the Upper House just about 100 days after taking oath on November 20, 2025, when voters had elected him to lead the state for a full five-year term.​

He said the matter was not merely an internal issue of the Janata Dal (United) or the National Democratic Alliance, but a question for the people of Bihar who voted for Nitish Kumar.​

The RJD spokesperson further stated that the people of Bihar deserve to know what circumstances have led to the current political situation and why Nitish Kumar might move to the Rajya Sabha while his son Nishant Kumar has entered active politics.​

He added that if the real reasons behind the developments are not made public, it could be seen as a betrayal of the trust the people of Bihar have placed in their elected leadership.​

