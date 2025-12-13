Bihar: RJD alleges irregularities in CM women’s employment scheme

Patna, Dec 13 (IANS) After RJD alleged on Saturday that Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana was used to buy votes.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has alleged that the scheme was misused for vote-buying, claiming that the money was transferred to men’s accounts instead of women’s.

The RJD has demanded an explanation from the state government, citing official letters as evidence to support its allegations.

According to the RJD, a letter issued by the Block Project Officer (BPO) of Jale block in Darbhanga district to Fekan Paswan, a resident of Brahmpur West Panchayat, states that Rs 10,000 was mistakenly credited to his bank account under the Chief Minister’s Women’s Employment Scheme. The letter requests him to return the amount immediately.

In another similar case, the BPO wrote to Nitish Kumar of Ahiyari Panchayat, also in Jale block, informing him that Rs 10,000 meant for the women-centric scheme was wrongly deposited in his account and asking for its immediate return.

However, JDU dismissed the allegations, saying Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party was unnecessarily politicising it.

JDU leader and spokesperson Abhishek Jha dismissed the RJD’s claims, saying that minor errors can occur during the implementation of large-scale government schemes.

“When schemes are implemented on such a large scale, small mistakes may happen, but they are corrected. Action is also taken wherever necessary. The RJD is unnecessarily politicising the issue,” Jha said.

He added that the people of Bihar have rejected the RJD, and the party is now trying to create controversy to remain politically relevant.

“The public knows everything,” he asserted.

The issue has triggered a political controversy, with the RJD reiterating its allegations on the social media platform X. In a post from its official handle, the party accused the NDA government of attempting to buy votes in haste.

The RJD claimed that the ruling alliance’s “anxiety and insecurity” led to a serious mistake, resulting in money meant for women being transferred to men’s accounts. The party further alleged that the government is now sending letters to men asking them to return the Rs 10,000.

The RJD said that due to rising inflation, unemployment, and migration in Bihar, the amount would likely have already been spent, and questioned how the government expected it to be recovered. The party also reiterated allegations of vote-buying, rigging, and manipulation during the elections.

--IANS

ajk/dan