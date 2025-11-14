Bihar results: NDA wins 8 out of 9 seats in Madhubani

Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) The sweeping victory of the NDA in Bihar has left the opposition stunned, and Madhubani district has played a major role in this mandate.

Out of the nine Assembly constituencies, the NDA secured eight, while the RJD managed to win only one seat -- Bifsi.

Harlakhi: The Harlakhi assembly constituency of Madhubani district was won by the JDU candidate Sudhanshu Shekher. He has defeated Rajesh Kumar Pandey of CPI with a margin of 36,236 votes after 27 rounds of counting.

Babubarhi: Babu Barhi is another seat where the JDU candidate won the electoral battle convincingly with a margin of 17568 votes. Here, JDU candidate Mina Kumari defeated the RJD candidate Arun Kumar Singh.

Bifsi: Bifsi is one of the seats where the RJD managed to win the election. RJD candidate Asif Ahmed convincingly defeated Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul, the BJP firebrand leader, by a margin of 8107 votes. Madhubani: Madhaw Anand of RLM defeated Samir Kumar Mahaseth of RJD with a margin of 20552 votes. Mahaseth was the cabinet minister in the Grand Alliance government.

Rajnagar: BJP candidate Sujeet Kumar convincingly defeated the RJD candidate Bishnu Deo Mochi of RJD with a margin of 42185 votes.

Jhanjharpur: Former Industry Minister Nitish Mishra defeated Ram Narayan Yadav of CPI with a margin of 54849 votes.

Phulparas: Former cabinet minister Sheela Kumari of JDU defeated Subodh Mandal of Congress with a margin of 14099 votes. Sheela was the transport minister in the previous Nitish Kumar government.

Laukaha: JDU’s Satish Kumar Mandal defeated Bharat Bhushan Mandal of RJD with a margin of 25511 votes.

Benipatti: Vinod Narayan Jha of the BJP won the seat by defeating Nalini Ranjan Jha of the RJD with a margin of 23932 votes.

Khajauli: This seat was won by Arun Shankar Prasad of the BJP. He has defeated Braj Kishor Yadav of RJD with a margin of 13,126 votes.

