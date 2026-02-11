Bihar: Rabri Devi leads RJD protest amid row with CM Nitish Kumar

Patna, Feb 11 (IANS) Political tensions escalated in Bihar on Wednesday as several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), led by Leader of the Opposition Rabri Devi, staged a protest against the Nitish Kumar-led government outside the Bihar Legislative Council.

Read More

The protesting RJD MLCs gathered at the entrance of the Council holding posters bearing slogans accusing the Chief Minister of intimidating opposition members and running a corrupt administration.

The posters read: “Chief Minister, come to your senses (Chief Minister hosh mein aao). Stop threatening MLAs. Government of corrupt people, come to your senses.”

The protest followed a heated exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rabri Devi in the Bihar Legislative Council earlier this week.

During the exchange, Nitish Kumar allegedly referred to Rabri Devi as a “girl”, a remark that the RJD termed derogatory and insulting towards women.

The comment triggered sharp reactions from the opposition, with Rabri Devi’s son and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, strongly criticising the Chief Minister.

Tensions in the Legislative Council have been simmering since Monday, with repeated confrontations between members of the ruling alliance and the opposition.

A day before the protest, a verbal altercation reportedly took place between RJD MLC Sunil Kumar and Minister Ashok Choudhary, during which allegations of abusive language were also levelled.

Senior RJD leader and Maner MLA Bhai Virendra further intensified the political rhetoric on Wednesday by launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He alleged that the Chief Minister’s mental condition was not sound and claimed that those around him were failing to provide proper guidance.

In a controversial remark, Bhai Virendra sarcastically said that the Chief Minister should be given medication and brought back to health, further heating up the political atmosphere.

Responding to the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha attempted to downplay the incident, stating that Nitish Kumar and Rabri Devi share a brother-in-law–sister-in-law relationship.

He said it was inappropriate to misrepresent the Chief Minister's sentiments and politicise the issue.

The developments have intensified political debate in Bihar, with both the ruling alliance and the opposition locked in sharp exchanges inside as well as outside the legislature.

--IANS

ajk/pgh