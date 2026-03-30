Bihar: Property dealer killed in Muzaffarpur district​

Patna, March 30 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a property dealer was gunned down in a broad daylight attack in Muzaffarpur on Monday, raising fresh concerns over law and order in the region.​

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The victim has been identified as Prabhakar Singh, a resident of the Gaighat police station area.​

The incident took place on the busy Bazar Samiti Road under the jurisdiction of Ahiyapur police station, where bike-borne assailants carried out an attack in a brazen manner.​

According to police, Prabhakar Singh was travelling along the road when he was suddenly intercepted by two motorcycle-borne miscreants who had allegedly been lying in wait. Before he could react, the attackers opened fire on him, leaving him injured on the road. He collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely.​

After executing the attack, the assailants fled the scene while brandishing weapons, creating panic among bystanders.​

Upon receiving the information, local police rushed to the scene and immediately transported the injured to a nearby hospital.​

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.​

Confirming the incident, Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra stated that the deceased was engaged in the land business.​

He added that police teams have launched an intensive investigation, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the attackers.​

Preliminary findings suggest that two individuals were involved in the crime. The motive behind the murder remains unclear at this stage.​

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case.​

“We have obtained some initial leads, and the accused will be arrested soon,” the SSP said, adding that further details will emerge after the investigation progresses.​

“Further statements can be made only after recording the testimonies of the deceased's family members,” Mishra said.​

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) Act in the Ahiyapur police station against two unidentified attackers.​

According to local residents, the deceased was also involved in the sand and gravel trade.

--IANS

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