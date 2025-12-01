Bihar: Prem Kumar files nomination for Speaker; likely to be elected unopposed

Patna, Dec 1 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Prem Kumar, who has won the Gaya Sadar Assembly seat for the ninth consecutive time, filed his nomination on Monday for the post of Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

He is widely expected to be elected unopposed, with the results to be announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Prem Kumar said,

"I have filed my nomination today for the post of Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the results of which will be declared tomorrow. I welcome the decision of our leaders and express my gratitude to the party leadership."

He also thanked the people of Gaya Sadar for electing him for the ninth time, calling it a mandate of trust and responsibility.

The 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly began its first session today, which will continue from December 1 to December 5, 2025.

On the opening day, all newly elected MLAs took the oath of office and secrecy, administered by Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan.

The election for the Speaker’s post is scheduled for the second day of the session.

Following the formation of the new NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the winter session has begun under tight security.

The district administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across Patna.

Under this section, all protests, demonstrations, and processions are prohibited in and around the Legislative Assembly complex for the duration of the session.

A heart-warming moment unfolded in the Assembly on the first day when Ramkripal Yadav, who won from the Danapur Assembly seat on a BJP ticket and was once considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, took his oath and then touched Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s feet to seek blessings. He then walked over to Tejashwi Yadav and hugged him.

This was the first public hug between uncle (Ramkripal Yadav) and nephew (Tejashwi Yadav), drawing attention in political circles.

On the first day, all 243 newly elected MLAs are being sworn in. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary was the first to take the oath, followed by Deputy CM Vijay Sinha.

--IANS

ajk/dan