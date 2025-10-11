Bihar polls: Sanjay Jha slams Tejashwi Yadav over ‘one job per family’ promise

Patna, Oct 11 (IANS) Janata Dal United (JD-U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha on Saturday criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his recent announcement promising one government job to every family in Bihar, calling it a desperate attempt to regain power.

Speaking to reporters at Patna Airport, Jha said, “When the RJD was in power for 15 years, what did they do? How many jobs did they provide? Does Tejashwi have any data to show? The way he is making these claims only shows his desperation.”

Taking a further dig at the RJD leader, Jha said, “Look at the situation — land was taken away from those who were given jobs, and the matter is still under court hearing. The youth of Bihar have full faith in Nitish Kumar’s leadership.”

Responding to reports of a few JD-U leaders joining the RJD, Jha said, “Such things happen during elections. Some people look for tickets, but this election is being fought on the face of Nitish Kumar, and our victory is certain.”

Jha, who also serves as the JD-U’s acting national president, left for Delhi later in the day to attend an NDA meeting.

He is scheduled to meet with BJP leaders to finalise the seat-sharing formula and discuss other key election-related matters.

“The public is fully with Nitish Kumar,” Jha asserted, adding that the NDA’s seat-sharing formula will be announced very soon, bringing clarity to the alliance’s strategy ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday (October 9) announced that if his party forms the government after the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, every family in the state will have at least one member with a government job, irrespective of caste, community, or age.

“The scheme is feasible and based on intense scientific research. After the results are announced on November 14 and our government is formed, we will make a law within 20 days to ensure one government job per family and will implement it in 20 months,” Yadav had earlier said.

--IANS

ajk/dan