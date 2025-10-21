Bihar polls: RJD candidate Satyendra Shah's arrest triggers controversy

Patna: The arrest of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Satyendra Shah from the Sasaram Assembly constituency has triggered a major political storm in Bihar.

Shah was arrested on Monday evening, moments after filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, prompting outrage among party workers and supporters.

According to police officials, Shah was wanted in an old robbery case registered at the Garhwa police station in Jharkhand.

Acting on this case, a team of Jharkhand Police, assisted by Rohtas district police, detained him as he exited the Sasaram subdivision office after submitting his nomination.

Sources said Shah was handed over to the Jharkhand Police soon after his arrest and taken to Garhwa for further legal proceedings, without being taken to a local police station in the district.

The arrest in the midst of the election process has sent shockwaves in the RJD camp.

Supporters alleged that the timing of the arrest was politically motivated, claiming that the case against Shah is years old and should not have been invoked during the nomination period.

"This is clearly an attempt to weaken the RJD's position in Sasaram. The timing raises serious questions," said one of Shah's supporters, adding that the party will challenge the arrest in court.

The sudden detention of a candidate during the crucial nomination phase has left the RJD scrambling.

Shah's absence could disrupt the party's campaign strategy in the region and affect coordination within the Grand Alliance.

Party insiders said legal and political consultations are underway to ensure his candidacy remains valid.

The incident has also sparked an interstate row between Bihar and Jharkhand law enforcement agencies, as questions emerge over the urgency of the arrest during the election period.

RJD is contesting on 143 seats in Bihar, and the list was released on Monday.

--IANS