Bihar polls: RJD candidate breaks down after her nomination was cancelled

Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) In a dramatic turn of events ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the nomination of RJD candidate Shweta Suman from the Mohania Assembly constituency in Kaimur district has been cancelled, delivering a setback to the RJD and its leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Suman broke down in tears in front of media persons after her nomination was rejected amid allegations of using a fake caste certificate.

Shweta Suman has accused the BJP of conspiring to cancel her nomination, alleging that the move was politically motivated.

The controversy began when the BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission, objecting to her candidature because she is not a resident of Bihar, a prerequisite for contesting from a reserved constituency in the state.

After scrutiny, the Election Commission cancelled her nomination, citing discrepancies in her documents.

“The Election Commission gave me time to rectify the errors, but when I reached the ERO office, officials simply said my nomination was rejected. They didn’t even hear my side. If the decision was already made, why call me for rectification?” Suman said, accusing BJP candidate Sangeeta Kumari of engineering the entire episode.

The case took an interesting turn when a similar objection was filed against Jan Suraaj candidate Geeta Devi (popularly known as Geeta Pasi), also accused of being a non-domicile of Bihar. However, after verification, Geeta Pasi’s documents were found valid, and her nomination was accepted.

“The current MLA, Sangeeta Kumari, conspired to file a false complaint, fearing my growing popularity. She wants to win through paperwork, not by contesting among the people. The public knows the truth and will respond on election day,” said Geeta after her nomination was cleared.

She also took a jibe at the local administration, remarking that the public is ready to answer those officials who take commissions from the people.

Following the cancellation of Shweta Suman’s nomination, discontent has spread within RJD circles, while the Jan Suraaj camp has been visibly energised.

The Mohania contest — previously seen as a triangular fight among RJD, BJP, and Jan Suraaj — now appears to be taking a new and unpredictable shape.

The incident has intensified political tensions in the constituency, setting the stage for an even more heated battle in the days ahead.

