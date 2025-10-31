Bihar polls: NDA's 24-point vision document promises employment, women's empowerment, industries

Patna: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its joint manifesto in Patna, unveiling a 24-point vision document that promises large-scale employment generation, women's empowerment, and rapid industrial development in the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, LJP (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan, HAM (Secular) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha were among the senior leaders present at the event.

The NDA’s manifesto outlines 24 major commitments for the next five years, focusing on jobs, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and welfare, including the creation of one crore government jobs or employment opportunities within five years and the establishment of mega skill centres in every district.

For industrial growth, the NDA leaders promised the development of factories and industrial parks across all districts, 100 MSME parks and 50,000 small industries, along with a defence corridor and a semiconductor manufacturing park in Bihar.

For women empowerment, as per the manifesto, a provision of Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to women for self-employment and an aim to make one crore 'Lakhpati Didis', launch of 'Mission Karodpati' to support aspiring industrialists, annual financial assistance to farmers increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000, MSP guarantee on all crops, and Rs one lakh crore investment to strengthen agricultural infrastructure.

In education, NDA has promised to establish residential schools for SC/ST students in every sub-division, Rs 2,000 monthly scholarship for SC students pursuing higher education, and Rs 10 lakh assistance for EBC individuals for self-employment, renovation of all government schools for Rs 5,000 crore; quality education from KG to PG for children from poor families, and mid-day meals with breakfast in government schools.

In the infrastructure and connectivity sectors, the NDA has promised the construction of seven new expressways, the modernisation of 3,600 km of railway tracks, medical colleges in every district, and the development of a medicity hub.

In religious and urban development, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA has also mentioned the construction of a Grand Goddess Janki Temple at Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, and the development of metro and international airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnea, and Bhagalpur, in the manifesto.

The NDA leadership expressed confidence that the manifesto reflects the aspirations of Bihar’s youth, farmers, and women and will help the alliance retain the trust of the people.

