Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan remains united despite seat-sharing delays and ticket distribution errors, says Cong MP (IANS Interview)

Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2025, former Congress state president and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed confidence that the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) will win the polls, claiming that the public mood across the state is decisively in its favour.

Admitting to delays in seat-sharing talks and “some mistakes” in ticket distribution, Singh asserted that the Mahagathbandhan remains fully united going into the Bihar Assembly election. He said that disagreements among allies were natural in a large coalition, but insisted that the issues had not dented the alliance's collective resolve.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Singh said that he had visited several constituencies and found strong support for the alliance's candidates, led by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -- the chief ministerial face.

Here are some excerpts from the interview.

IANS: What is the mood of the public on the ground?

Akhilesh Prasad Singh: Bihar will give surprising results this time. I have visited several constituencies in Nalanda and adjoining districts, and the sentiment of the voters is in favour of the Grand Alliance. In places like Nalanda, where Shravan Kumar has been winning for 25 years, people are now supporting the Congress candidate. I firmly believe the people have decided to favour the candidates of the Grand Alliance. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

IANS: Why were Congress leaders not campaigning during the Chhath festival?

Akhilesh Prasad Singh: The party respects the cultural and religious sentiments of the people. Today is Chhath, a festival of folk faith celebrated with deep devotion in Bihar and across the world by the people of Bihari-origin. Hence, it’s not appropriate to campaign on this day. The BJP leaders may do it but we would not.

IANS: When will the top leaders of Congress come for the campaign?

Akhilesh Prasad Singh: The campaign schedules of top Congress leaders have been finalised. Rahul Gandhi will begin his campaign after Chhath. Our central leadership is waiting for the Chhath festival to get over. Rahul Gandhi will hold two rallies on October 29, one in Sakra and another in a constituency where an RJD candidate is contesting. Tejashwi Yadav will also join him, and they will address the rally together. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge will also come here for the campaign.

IANS: Why delays in seat-sharing and ticket distribution?

Akhilesh Prasad Singh: Prolonged negotiations with the RJD and Left parties led to a delay… but the differences were being resolved. I admit yes, there was a delay due to coordination with allies. In some seats, both RJD and Left candidates are contesting, but this is not a big issue. It will be resolved soon.

IANS: Why internal disputes within the Congress over the ticket distribution?

Akhilesh Prasad Singh: Such issues were natural in an election year. There are limited seats but many contenders -- sometimes 15 to 20 for a single seat -- so it is natural that some will be unhappy. Some mistakes may have occurred in ticket distribution, but overall, the Grand Alliance is united, and you will see that unity in the coming campaigns.

--IANS

