Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto, titled 'Bihar Ka Tejaswi Pran' 

Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections. The highlight of the manifesto is 'Bihar Ka Tejaswi Pran' (Tejashwi's pledge for Bihar) as it seeks to tell electors that the young and dynamic RJD leader will be the driving force of the Grand Alliance, even if it forms the next government in the poll-bound state.

Tejashwi, the CM face of the Grand Alliance, has already taken centre-stage in the elections with tall promises of government jobs to every family and financial aid under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' for crores of women in the state.

The manifesto was released at a joint press conference in Patna. Besides Tejashwi Yadav, VIP's Mukesh Sahni, Dipankar Bhattacharya from CPI(ML), Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Akhilesh Prasad Singh were present on the stage during the manifesto launch.

At the manifesto launch, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We want to form a government, but its purpose would be to build Bihar. It's a matter of joy that we are all presenting this pledge together. This is our pledge. We will sacrifice our lives to fulfil every pledge. We want to make Bihar developed."

He said that some external forces want to "colonise" Bihar.

Taking a shot at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said, "The BJP is treating him like a puppet. The BJP will not make him Chief Minister after this election."

Tejashwi further said that "we have to build Bihar and take control of it".

"The people of Bihar are eager for change. This time, the public wants a government that provides jobs and employment," he said.

The former Bihar Deputy CM further said that the state has witnessed reverse growth in the last 20 years, and it needs to be brought back on track.

He said that this manifesto includes all the issues that will make Bihar developed and address the issues and concerns of every section of society.

--IANS

mnp/mr/svn