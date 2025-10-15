Bihar polls: LJPRV releases first list of 14 candidates, state chief Raju Tiwari to contest from Govindganj (Ld)

Patna, Oct 15 (IANS) The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, on Wednesday released its first list of 14 candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The party, which has been allotted 29 seats under the NDA seat-sharing arrangement, will soon announce the remaining names.

Sharing the list on social media, the LJPRV said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections announced under the guidance of our national president and Union Minister, Chirag Paswan. We have full confidence that all of you will ensure your significant contribution to realising the dreams of 'Bihar First-Bihari First' and to the all-round development of Bihar.”

The release of the list comes after several days of intense negotiations within the NDA over seat-sharing.

Chirag Paswan had reportedly demanded 30 seats for his party and initially refused to compromise.

After rounds of discussions between Patna and Delhi, the BJP finally allotted 29 seats to the LJPRV, paving the way for an agreement.

Among the key names in the list are the LJPRV state president Raju Tiwari, who has been fielded from Govindganj in East Champaran; Hulas Pandey, a strongman of Shahabad region, has been given the ticket from Brahmapur in Buxar; Seemant Mrinal, Chirag Paswan’s nephew, has been given the ticket from Garkha (SC) in Saran district.

Besides them, LJPRV has given tickets to Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Dehri (Rohtas), Sangeeta Devi from Balrampur (Katihar), Rani Kumari from Makhdumpur (Jehanabad), Prakash Chandra from Obra (Aurangabad), Sanjay Kumar from Bakhri (SC), Begusarai, Babulal Shaurya from Parbatta (Khagaria), Mithun Kumar from Nathnagar (Bhagalpur), Sunil Kumar from Paliganj (Patna), Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiyarpur (Saharsa), Vishnu Dev Paswan from Darauli (SC), Siwan, and Surendra Kumar – Sahebpur Kamal (Begusarai).

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its second list of candidates while Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) declared its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming elections.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has already announced its candidates for all six seats.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the JD(U) and BJP are contesting 101 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) is the third biggest ally, fighting on 29 seats.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha got six seats each.

Despite the agreement, minor frictions remain as HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has announced that his party will contest from Makhdumpur and Bodh Gaya, both allotted to the LJPRV, while discussions also continue over seats such as Mahua and Chakai.

Amid the unease, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday and assured that everything will be resolved amicably within the NDA.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6 and the second on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

--IANS

ajk/uk