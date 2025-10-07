Bihar polls: Intelligence agencies hold meeting at SSB Headquarters in Patna

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect in Bihar, a high-level meeting of various enforcement and intelligence agencies was held on Tuesday at the Frontier Headquarters of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Patna.

The meeting was chaired by Nishit Kumar Ujjwal, Inspector General (IG).

The meeting aimed to strengthen inter-agency coordination through real-time intelligence sharing and joint intelligence-based operations (INT-based Ops) with law enforcement agencies, ensuring a more effective security mechanism in the state during the election period.

Senior officers from the Bihar Police, Special Task Force (STF), Customs Department, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Income Tax Department, Railways, Excise Department, Prohibition Department, and SSB participated in the meeting.

All agencies unanimously agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination to ensure the free, fair, peaceful, and impartial conduct of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment by all participating agencies to continue their joint efforts towards crime prevention, maintaining security, and ensuring smooth election operations, particularly in border areas.

Meanwhile, in a major operation following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Excise Department team in Gopalganj has intensified its crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling.

Acting on a tip-off, the department recovered 131 cartons of foreign liquor from a pickup van near Jigna Dhala under the Mirganj police station area.

One person involved in the smuggling was arrested during the operation.

According to officials, the liquor—valued at around Rs 15 lakh—was being smuggled from Punjab to Samastipur and was cleverly hidden under a bed to avoid detection.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Excise Superintendent Amritesh Kumar Jha, who stated that the department has been on high alert since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“Checking drives have been intensified at all checkpoints and border areas to curb the movement of illegal liquor and cash,” Jha said.

The Excise Department has confiscated the liquor and the vehicle, while the arrested smuggler is being interrogated.

Officials said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the smuggling network.

