Bihar polls: FIR filed against RJD MLC over ‘inflammatory’ remarks

Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) The Bihar Police is preparing to take major action against RJD MLC Sunil Singh, the close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav, after he allegedly made inflammatory remarks on the eve of the Bihar Assembly election results.

Following Singh’s controversial statement, DGP Vinay Kumar directed officials to register a case against him.

Acting on the order, the Patna Cyber Police Station has begun legal proceedings.

Taking cognisance of the comments, Sub-Inspector Khushbu Kumari, posted at the Patna Cyber Police Station, lodged a formal written complaint.

In her report, she stated, “At around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, information was received through social media and electronic channels that RJD MLC Sunil Singh was making provocative statements about the vote counting. His comments could incite hatred, disturb public peace, and create enmity among communities, posing a law and order risk. Hence, legal action is requested.”

The police are now examining digital evidence related to Singh’s statements, and further investigation is underway.

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 is scheduled for Friday (November 14).

Just a day before the results, Sunil Singh — a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav — allegedly made remarks warning that if there was any “rigging” during the counting process, the public would create a situation like Nepal in Bihar.

“During the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, the counting process was delayed by 4 to 5 hours. If the same were to be repeated tomorrow, either our candidate would come out from the counting centres or the returning officers,” Singh said.

He further threatened that such a situation would be difficult to control and that RJD supporters would take to the streets if the results were manipulated.

The RJD leader also alleged that some elements within the government might attempt to interfere in the counting process.

Sunil Kumar Singh’s remarks have once again placed him at the centre of controversy, as he is for his outspoken comments.

--IANS

ajk/dan