Bihar polls: CPI-ML backs BJP’s remarks on ‘tainted’ candidates

Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) [CPI-ML] National General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Tuesday backed Union Minister R.K. Singh’s recent appeal urging voters not to support candidates with criminal backgrounds in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Ara, Bhattacharya said, “In a democracy, people should stay away from those who try to conduct politics through crime. Such tendencies weaken democratic values.”

His endorsement came a day after R.K. Singh, the former Union Minister and BJP leader, publicly urged voters to reject candidates with criminal records, irrespective of their party affiliations.

Singh had cited names from across political lines, including JD-U strongman Anant Kumar Singh, who is contesting from Mokama, late Mohammad Shahabuddin’s son and RJD candidate Osama Shahab from Raghunathpur, JD-U candidate Nawada, Vibha Devi, who is the wife of convicted strongman Rajballabh Yadav and BJP’s Samrat Chaudhary, who is contesting from Tarapur Assembly constituency.

However, when reporters asked Bhattacharya whether he agreed with Singh’s remarks extending to Grand Alliance candidates, he avoided a direct response and swiftly changed the subject.

The CPI-ML leader instead emphasised his party’s commitment to clean politics and public issues.

“Bhojpur has always been the land of mass struggles. This time too, the people will trust CPI-ML candidates who fight for employment, education, and law and order,” he said.

He announced that CPI-ML candidates are contesting from three assembly constituencies in Bhojpur district, and expressed confidence that the public mood this time reflects a desire for change.

“This election will be a referendum against corruption and crime in Bihar,” Bhattacharya asserted.

A large number of party workers were present during the press conference.

Meanwhile, R.K. Singh’s statement continues to stir debate in Bihar’s political circles, as it openly names candidates across NDA and Grand Alliance camps, urging voters to elect only clean and honest representatives.

--IANS

ajk/dan