Bihar polls between ‘Dharma’ and ‘Adharma’: MP CM invokes Mahabharata

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday invoked the epic Mahabharata war, asserting that elections in Bihar are between ‘Dharma’ (truth) and ‘Adharma’ (falsehood).

He addressed three back-to-back public rallies and participated in roadshows in favour of the NDA candidates for the second phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar.

While addressing the election rallies, Mohan Yadav targeted the opposition Congress and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading the people of the country with baseless allegations of "vote theft".

Addressing a public rally in support of the BJP candidate in Bisfi seat in Madhubani district, Yadav stated that the ongoing Assembly election in Bihar is a fight between ‘Dharma’ and ‘Adharma’ akin to the Mahabharata war, and the people should realise this before casting their votes.

In a targeted attack on Rahul Gandhi, a BJP leader said the opposition has realised its defeat in Bihar, which is why he came out with another “baseless” allegation of “vote theft” in Haryana in an attempt to mislead the people of Bihar, a day before the first phase of voting.

“Rahul Gandhi can’t tell why the Congress party is sinking continuously under his leadership, which is why he comes out with a new excuse. However, the people know the truth,” Mohan Yadav said.

Later, while addressing another election rally in Darbhanga, Mohan Yadav said the Congress and other opposition parties have been questioning on existence of Lord Ram through multiple affidavits filed in the court, but the temple was eventually built in Ayodhya under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“I have visited several districts in Bihar in the past two weeks, and I have sensed a wave of support for the NDA. I can confidently say that NDA is going to form the government in Bihar and Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister again,” Yadav said.

Voting for the first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar was held on 121 out of 243 seats on Thursday, while the second phase election in the remaining seats is scheduled for November 11.

The first phase election held on Thursday will decide the fate of several prominent candidates from across political parties, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, etc.

--IANS

pd/dan