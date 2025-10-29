Bihar polls a chance to chose development over mafia, says UP CM

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing it of promoting "jungle raj" and criminal elements, and appealed to the people to vote for development.

Addressing an election rally in Raghunathpur, Siwan, CM Yogi said the upcoming Bihar Assembly election is a battle between development and those responsible for Bihar's "jungle raj".

"This election is a fight against those who created an identity crisis for Biharis before 2005. Under the double-engine government led by Nitish Kumar, Bihar has regained its respect across the country. Today, Biharis are respected wherever they go because of the NDA's governance," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister accused the RJD of encouraging criminal elements by giving them tickets in the ongoing election.

Without taking names, he referred to former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin and his son Osama Shahab, who is contesting from Raghunathpur on an RJD ticket.

"People of Siwan know very well about an acid attack case that took place during the RJD government, executed by a well-known Bahubali leader. Today, RJD has given a ticket to his son," CM Yogi said.

Drawing parallels between the RJD in Bihar and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh, he said both parties are "relatives in promoting anarchy".

"RJD created anarchism in Bihar, SP did the same in Uttar Pradesh. However, the bulldozer in UP acted against criminals supported by SP leaders. Only the double-engine government of the NDA can control such elements," he asserted.

Turning his attention to the Ram Temple issue, he said that leaders of the opposition had once questioned the feasibility of the temple's construction, but it was the NDA government that fulfilled the long-standing promise.

"The Ram Temple in Ayodhya has become a reality. Lord Ram, who stayed in a hut for over 550 years, now resides in a grand temple built under the NDA. Lalu Prasad Yadav had committed the sin of stopping the Ram Rath Yatra, but people like him couldn’t stop us from building the temple,” Yogi said.

He further announced that a grand temple of Goddess Sita is being built in Sitamarhi and a Ram–Janaki corridor worth Rs 6,100 crore will be built, connecting Ayodhya and Sitamarhi.

"These people offer chadar on the mazar of Babar and Aurangzeb, while we work for Sanatan Dharma," he added.

CM Yogi also took a dig at the RJD's governance slogan, saying: "Before 2005, their slogan was 'Sabka Saath par Apne Pariwar ka Vikas’ (With all, but development for their own family). Our slogan is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

He appealed to the people of Siwan to prevent the return of mafia elements and support NDA candidates Vikas Kumar Singh (Raghunathpur) and Vishnudev Paswan (Barauli).

CM Yogi also mentioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment to eliminating "Naxalism and Maoism from India by 2026".

"We don't need CPI-ML; we need LJP(RV). We want a crime-free Bihar where business can grow, industrialists invest, and our mothers and sisters can live without fear," he said.

