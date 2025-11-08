Bihar polls a battle between development and jungle raj: PM Modi

Bihar, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a massive public rally in Bettiah, West Champaran, where he projected the election as a battle between “development and jungle raj.”

The rally came amid record voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, which NDA leaders hailed as a sign of growing support for the ruling coalition.

Speaking at the rally, Prime Minister Modi invoked history to underline his political message, saying, Vande Mataram was broken into pieces in 1937—it sowed the seeds of partition.

He urged voters to reject “katta sarkar” (the gun-wielding regime), in a clear swipe at the RJD-led alliance, and to stand with those ensuring peace and progress.

After PM Modi’s rally, Former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, speaking to IANS, echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiment, asking, “Do the people of Bihar want a government of goons and guns or a government of development?”

She added that since 2014, women’s empowerment and farmers’ welfare had seen significant progress under the NDA rule.

BJP MP Sunil Kumar from Valmiki Nagar said Champaran, once known as “mini-Chambal” for its dacoit gangs, had transformed under the Nitish Kumar-led government.

“Today, there’s good governance. Every section of society has seen development. Girls are going to school, women are empowered, and jobs are being created. NDA will win under Nitish Kumar’s leadership,” he told IANS.

Echoing similar views, MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, “Champaran was once home to over 245 dacoit gangs. Even poor families weren’t safe. That ended with sushasan (good governance). The record turnout shows people trust the current government. We’ll win all 21 seats here.”

Bihar minister and BJP candidate from Bettiah Renu Devi said the massive first-phase turnout made NDA’s victory “certain.” “The RJD can never win again. The people remember the jungle raj,” she asserted.

MLA Umakant Singh recalled, “Earlier, Bihar was ruled by bullets and lathis. Children carried guns instead of books. But in the last 20 years, development has reached every village, with schools, colleges, and roads built.”

