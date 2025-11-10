Bihar polls: 1,302 candidates in the fray for 122 seats in second phase

Patna, Nov 10 (IANS) The second phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday (November 11), with 1,302 candidates fighting for 122 constituencies.

Of these, 1,165 are male candidates, 136 are female, and one candidate is from the third gender category.

The main contest remains between the NDA and the Grand Alliance, although in some seats, AIMIM and Jan Suraj Party are also in the fight.

Of the 122 Assembly constituencies going to polls in this phase, 101 are General seats, 19 are reserved for Scheduled Castes, and two are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said all arrangements have been completed for a peaceful and smooth conduct of polling.

According to data provided by the Commission, there are 3,70,13,556 registered electors in this phase, including 10,21,812 new voters.

Among them, 1,95,56,899 electors enrolled in the voter list are male, including 5,28,954 new male electors who have been added to the roll after SIR.

Similarly, 1,70,68,572 female voters are already in the list, including 4,92,839 new female voters who were added to the list.

The third gender voters are 943, including 90 newly added to the list.

A total of 7,69,356 electors are in the 18-19 age group -- these will be first-time voters in an Assembly election.

For the second phase, the ECI has set up 45,399 polling stations, including 5,326 in urban areas and 40,073 in rural areas.

As per the ECI, a total of 595 polling stations will be entirely women-managed, 91 will be managed by persons with disabilities (PwD), and 316 have been designated as model polling stations. All 45,399 polling stations will have web-casting facilities.

The average number of electors per polling station is 815.

Polling in this phase will take place in 20 districts -- West Champaran, East Champaran, Supaul, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar, Banka, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Jamui, Aurangabad, Gaya, Rohtas, Kaimur, Jehanabad and Arwal.

