Bihar polling stations must be equipped with AMFs: ECI

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed that all polling stations in Bihar’s upcoming assembly elections and the eight-assembly constituency bye-elections be equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) and voter assistance measures to ensure a seamless and dignified voting experience for all electors.

Announcing this in a press note, the ECI said the directive aims to provide a voter-friendly environment and uphold accessibility standards across all polling stations.

“AMF include drinking water, a waiting shed, a toilet with water facility, adequate lighting, a ramp of proper gradient for PwD electors, a standard voting compartment, and proper signage,” the ECI said.

To enhance voter awareness and participation, the Commission will display four standardised Voter Facilitation Posters (VFPs) at every polling station.

These posters will detail polling station information, the list of contesting candidates, do’s and don’ts for voters, approved identification documents, and the step-by-step voting process.

In addition, Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) will be established at every polling station location. Staffed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other officials, these booths will help electors identify their polling booth numbers and serial positions in the electoral roll.

Each VAB will have prominent signage for easy visibility as voters approach the premises.

“In a novel initiative, a mobile phone deposit facility for voters will be provided outside the entrance of the polling station. Voters shall have to hand over their phone (switched off) before entering the station to a designated volunteer and collect the same after casting the vote,” it said.

The Commission has instructed all field officers to complete AMF-related arrangements well before polling day.

It reiterated that these facilities are mandatory and will be strictly monitored for compliance to ensure every voter enjoys a smooth, safe, and inclusive voting experience.

--IANS

sas/dan