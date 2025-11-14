Bihar poll results: Rahul Gandhi, Cong got 'befitting lesson' for 'vote chori' propaganda, says K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) Commenting on the thumping victory of the NDA in Bihar polls, Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Friday that through their decisive mandate, the voters of Bihar have given a befitting lesson to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress over their 'vote chori' propaganda.

BJP leader Vijayendra said, "The unprecedented victory in the Bihar Assembly elections has become a symbol of democratic success that reflects the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The voters of Bihar have also sent the message that the NDA government led by the Prime Minister is indispensable for the country."

"Under the leadership of the BJP President J.P. Nadda, the coordinated campaign of the NDA alliance, the strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the efficient administration of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have all been appreciated by the people of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with an unexpectedly historic mandate," the State BJP President added.

"In this election, the voters of Bihar have taught a befitting lesson to the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, which attempted to carry out fraud by spreading false propaganda in the name of vote rigging. The Congress has now been pushed to a position where it must struggle for political existence on Bihar's political map. The people of Bihar have shown the Grand Alliance, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the taste of defeat. They have responded clearly that feudal-style politics will no longer be tolerated," he said.

"The people of Bihar have also shown that in a democratic system, false propaganda has no place, and that appeasement and minority vote-bank politics have no future," BJP leader Vijayendra added.

"The result of the Bihar elections has delivered a lesson to the Congress and to other opposition parties across the country. The people have sent a warning that if the Opposition does not conduct itself responsibly, they will not be given even the role of an opposition party," he said.

"In all the elections Rahul Gandhi has pursued so far, the Congress has endured the bitterness of serial defeats. Now, caught in a vortex of losses, the Congress ship is sinking in the sea; Karnataka and Telangana have become obstacles for the Congress. Even in such a situation, the Congress-led government in Karnataka and its leaders, instead of thinking in a people-centric manner, have sidelined development works and remain engrossed in making reckless statements about nationalist organisations," he added, while hitting out at the Congress.

"At least now, after the Bihar election results, Congress leaders in Karnataka should learn a lesson. They should dedicate their remaining term to public welfare and repay the debt they owe to the voters," he charged.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa while taking to X, said, "Bihar gives the NDA a clear and confident mandate. Your trust strengthens our commitment to keep working towards development. Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi ji for his steady leadership and guidance."

