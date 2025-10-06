Bihar poll: NDA leaders confident of landslide victory (Lead)

Patna, Oct 6 (IANS) Following the Election Commission of India’s announcement of the schedule for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have welcomed the decision and expressed confidence that the alliance will once again form the government with a decisive majority.

JD-U Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha said the party wholeheartedly welcomes the Election Commission’s decision to conduct the polls in two phases.

“This Assembly election is extremely important because it will determine not only the government for the next five years but also the direction and future of Bihar’s development for the next 25 years,” Jha said.

Outlining the JD-U’s development vision, he stated that in this election, the people of Bihar will vote for establishing industries in every district, fulfilling the self-employment dreams of over 2 crore mothers and sisters, providing jobs or employment to over 1 crore youth, and continuing the benefit of 125 units of free electricity to nearly 2 crore consumers.”

He added that expressways and highways worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore are currently under construction across Bihar.

“The people will vote to ensure the completion of these projects in the next five years so that anyone can reach Patna from any corner of the state within three and a half hours,” he said.

Jha said that wherever he travels across Bihar, there is a strong public sentiment in favour of the NDA.

“People want the continuation of the double-engine government with a resounding majority under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I am confident that Bihar will join the top ten developed states in the country within the next five years,” he added.

He asserted that this election will prove that Bihar’s rapid pace of development can no longer be stopped by lies, deceit, or attempts to mislead the people.

Santosh Kumar, National President of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and an NDA ally, also welcomed the announcement and predicted a sweeping victory for the alliance.

“The NDA will contest with full strength, and this time the people of Bihar will once again give the NDA a landslide victory,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Kumar said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar has witnessed unprecedented progress in roads, electricity, education, health, and employment. The public trusts the NDA’s work and will reject the opposition’s false promises.”

He claimed that the Grand Alliance would be wiped out and that the NDA would win at least 200 seats.

“The people will vote for development and stability. Under PM Modi’s leadership, Bihar has moved beyond the jungle raj and embraced good governance. This time too, the people will choose the politics of development and teach jungle raj a lesson once again,” Kumar said.

Voting in Bihar will take place in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — with counting scheduled for November 14.

--IANS

ajk/dan