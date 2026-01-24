Bihar: Political heat over NEET aspirant's death; Jitan Ram Manjhi hints at CBI inquiry

Patna, Jan 24 (IANS) The mysterious death of a female student from Jehanabad, who was preparing for the NEET examination while residing at Shambhu Hostel in Patna, has triggered a major political controversy in Bihar.

As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe, delays in the submission of the investigation report have fuelled speculation and allegations of a possible cover-up by the government.

Amid growing pressure and public scrutiny, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has made a significant statement, asserting that a CBI inquiry will be conducted if required.

Speaking to the media, Manjhi said that while many assumptions are being made, people must understand that the Bihar government is not inactive in the matter.

“An SIT has already been constituted. The SIT and police teams are visiting all places connected to the deceased and are thoroughly investigating every angle. Any hasty decision without solid evidence may have serious consequences,” he said.

Emphasising caution, Manjhi stated that decisions must be evidence-based so that no doubts are raised later.

“The Bihar government is capable of taking thoughtful and strict action. The matter is under investigation, and the law is being allowed to take its own course,” he added.

Responding to protests and candle marches demanding justice, Manjhi said that concern for the victim is not limited to demonstrators alone.

“It is not just those holding protests who are worried about the girl. The Bihar government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are equally sensitive to the issue. No one has been protected or falsely implicated,” he asserted.

Manjhi further said that the SIT is monitoring the case at every level and will uncover the truth under all circumstances.

“Once the facts come out, appropriate action will be taken. There is no need to be influenced by unnecessary speculation,” he said.

Reiterating his faith in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Manjhi said: “If the government wanted to suppress the case, it could have done so. Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister for the last 20–21 years, and he has never shielded anyone or framed anyone falsely. The victim’s family will certainly get justice.”

He concluded by assuring that if the SIT findings indicate the need for an independent probe, a CBI investigation will definitely be ordered.

