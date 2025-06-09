Bihar Police to set up dedicated units to tackle cybercrime, drug trafficking

Patna, June 9 (IANS) In a major step to strengthen law enforcement mechanisms, the Bihar government has approved a proposal from the Police Headquarters to establish two separate specialised units -- one to prevent cyber crimes and the other to combat drugs, narcotics and alcohol-related offenses.

The proposal will soon be presented before the state Cabinet for final approval.

Additional Director General (ADG) Headquarters Kundan Krishnan informed the media on Monday that the new units will include a Cyber Crime cum Cyber Security Unit and a State Anti-Narcotics cum Prohibition Unit.

ADG Krishnan said that until now, narcotics and prohibition-related tasks were being handled by the Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID). However, a specialised focus is now needed.

"Since April, a team from the Special Task Force (STF) has been actively working to control drug trafficking. But to enhance effectiveness, we have decided to establish a dedicated anti-narcotics unit," he said.

He added that a team formed in January had been mapping the most commonly used narcotics in the state, and in the past four months, they gathered vital intelligence.

"It has been found that drugs are making their way into Bihar from Nepal, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Based on this, we have intensified operations in key areas," Krishnan said.

While the EOU has been working to combat cybercrime, Krishnan noted that incidents are growing more frequent and complex.

"With a dedicated Cyber Crime cum Cyber Security Unit, we will be better equipped to curb digital offenses more aggressively," he stated.

Krishnan also shared the latest crime data for the state.

In 2024, the monthly murder cases were average 232 while in 2025 so far, it is 233 cases per month.

While the figures show only a slight increase, murder cases remain a major concern for the department.

In the first five months of this year, 490 rape and gang rape cases have been registered across various police stations in the state.

Last year, the monthly average of rape and gang rape cases was 184, but this year it has dropped to 98 per month, showing some improvement.

ADG Krishnan also highlighted concerns around unauthorized ammunition usage, particularly of 315-bore cartridges, which are reportedly being misused.

“A .315 bore bullet, available at government rates for Rs 175–200, is being sold in the black market for Rs 400 per unit. It is packaged in sets of 10, and there are efforts underway to crack down on this illegal supply,” he said.

While currently, the law allows 200 cartridges per licensed individual annually, investigations revealed some users firing 50–60 bullets at once, which raises serious concerns.

"Arms licenses are granted for self-defence, not for such excessive usage. We are considering revising the limit to 85 units per year per license," Krishnan added.

The formation of these specialised units marks a strategic shift in the Bihar Police’s approach to tackling emerging forms of crime in the digital and narcotics domains, with a focus on intelligence-led policing and tighter regulatory control.

