Bihar Police issues alert to prevent hoarding of petrol, LPG

Patna, March 11 (IANS) As fears of shortage of LPG and petroleum products triggered panic buying across Bihar, the Bihar Police stepped in to manage the situation and issued an alert directing authorities to prevent chaos and hoarding. Although the government has stated that LPG stocks are sufficient and there is no need to panic, anxiety remains high among residents.

Read More

According to officials, the Special Branch of the Bihar Police issued an alert letter directing authorities to increase police patrols around petrol pumps and LPG agencies to prevent chaos and hoarding.

The directive was sent to Divisional Commissioners, Range IGs/DIGs, District Magistrates, and district police chiefs across the state.

The letter warned that tensions in West Asia, particularly involving Iran and the United States, could impact the supply of petroleum products, potentially causing panic buying.

Authorities were asked to remain vigilant against crowds, hoarding, and black marketing and to ensure law and order near fuel distribution points.

Bihar usually receives around 2.5 lakh LPG cylinders daily, including domestic and commercial cylinders supplied to homes, hotels, restaurants, schools, and hostels.

However, gas agencies claim that fresh supplies have not reached many areas for the past three days, meaning that only existing stock is currently being distributed.

In several districts, booking of commercial LPG cylinders has been temporarily stopped, while domestic consumers are waiting for hours to obtain cylinders.

Long lines have been reported outside gas agencies in multiple districts, including Gopalganj, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Araria, West Champaran, Purnea, Supaul and other districts.

Consumers, including women and elderly residents, have been seen standing in queues from early morning, with many returning home empty-handed.

To control the situation, the government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, which allows authorities to regulate supply and prevent hoarding of essential items such as fuel and food.

Under the current measures, a second domestic cylinder can only be booked after 25 days of the previous delivery. OTP or biometric verification has been made mandatory during delivery, and oil refineries have been directed to increase LPG production.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also formed a high-level committee of executive directors from three state-run oil companies to continuously monitor supplies.

Meanwhile, residents in the Koira block of Katihar district have alleged that some gas agencies are secretly selling cylinders at inflated prices.

According to locals, while the official LPG cylinder price is around Rs 1,012, some cylinders are allegedly being sold in the black market for Rs 1,500–Rs 2,000.

Consumers claim that agencies often tell regular customers that stocks are exhausted while selling cylinders privately at higher prices.

The fear of supply disruption has been further fueled by rumours linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Many families are reportedly trying to stockpile LPG cylinders, which has worsened the shortage.

With complaints of shortages and alleged black marketing increasing, district administrations — particularly in Katihar — are under pressure to take strict action against hoarders and ensure fair distribution.

Residents say that unless the administration acts quickly, illegal trading and black marketing of LPG cylinders may continue, leaving ordinary consumers to bear the brunt of the crisis.

--IANS

ajk/rad