Bihar Police gets 1218 new sub-inspectors, including three transgender

Patna, Dec 13 (IANS) A grand passing-out parade of 1,218 trainee sub-inspectors of the 2023 batch was held on Saturday at the Bihar Police Academy in Rajgir.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the chief guest at the ceremony, took the salute of the parade and congratulated the newly appointed officers, wishing them success in their future service.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, Minister Vijay Choudhary, and Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar were also present on the dais.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that in the changing nature of crime, the responsibility of the police has increased, and only a trained, disciplined, and sensitive police force can meet the expectations of society.

This batch made history with the participation of three transgender trainee sub-inspectors—Bunty Kumar, Madhu Kashyap, and Ronit Jha.

The batch comprises 779 men, 436 women, and 3 transgender officers. It also includes 23 trainees selected under the sports quota and four trainees from the Jharkhand cadre.

Outstanding performers were honoured during the ceremony.

Ankit Kumar received the Chief Minister’s Pistol and Baton, Rupesh Kumar was awarded the Sword, and Meena Kumari received the Best Parade Commander Award.

Director of the Police Training Centre, R. Malar Villi, said the trainees underwent rigorous modern training—both indoor and outdoor—to prepare them for field challenges.

With the completion of training, all 1,218 sub-inspectors will now join the Bihar Police force and take on responsibilities related to law and order.

While the ceremony itself followed established traditions, a moment during the inspection phase sparked widespread discussion in political and bureaucratic circles.

As per long-standing protocol, when the Chief Minister inspects a passing-out parade, only the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP) accompany each other on the inspection jeep.

This convention has been followed for decades.

However, at Rajgir, the scene unfolded differently.

After a woman sub-inspector formally announced that the Chief Minister was ready for inspection, DGP Vinay Kumar escorted Nitish Kumar to the inspection jeep.

As per protocol, both boarded the vehicle. But moments later, the Chief Minister called out to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, asking him to join the inspection.

Though Samrat Choudhary appeared hesitant initially, he boarded the jeep following the Chief Minister’s insistence.

The situation took another unexpected turn when Nitish Kumar summoned Vijay Choudhary and then Shravan Kumar.

Shravan Kumar initially declined with folded hands, saying, “You go ahead, sir,” but the Chief Minister persisted, repeatedly urging him to join. Eventually, he too boarded the jeep.

As a result, the inspection was carried out with the Chief Minister, the DGP, and three ministers sharing the same jeep—a clear deviation from established protocol that immediately became a subject of intense discussion.

