Bihar Police cracks Gopal Khemka murder case, arrests shooter and mastermind (Lead)

Patna, July 8 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Bihar Police have cracked the sensational Gopal Khemka murder case by arresting two key accused, including the main conspirator Ashok Saw and shooter Umesh Yadav, an official said on Tuesday.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma confirmed that personal enmity over property and the Bakipur Club was the motive behind the murder, which took place at 11:37 PM on July 4 near Gandhi Maidan.

Ashok Saw, the mastermind of this case, had personal disputes with Gopal Khemka and gave a contract of Rs 4 lakh to Umesh Yadav to eliminate Khemka, paying Rs 50,000 in advance.

The remaining Rs 3.5 lakh was handed over to Umesh the next morning (July 5) at JP Ganga Path near Malsalami, hours after the murder.

Ashok Saw also provided one mobile phone, a 9 mm Pistol, two magazines, 18 live cartridges, a photograph of Gopal Khemka, and his car’s registration number to the shooter.

As per Gopal Khemka’s routine, he would return home around 11:30 PM after dropping a friend at Bakarganj Mor.

On July 4, Umesh Yadav spotted Khemka’s car at 11:30 PM near Bakipur Club, followed him to his apartment, and shot him at close range while Khemka waited for the gate to open. He was driving the car on his own from the Bakipur club to his residential apartment.

Umesh then fled on a bike via Jamal Road and Patna Bypass, returning to his home in Malsalami, where he hid the clothes, helmet, and weapon used in the commission of the crime.

CCTV footage from the apartment helped the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify Umesh Yadav’s bike, leading police to Malsalami, where local residents confirmed his identity.

Umesh was arrested, and the weapon used in the murder was recovered from the first floor of his residence. Besides, 9 mm pistol, the SIT has also recovered two magazines, 56 live cartridges of 7.62 bore and 14 live cartridges of 9 mm pistol.

During interrogation, Umesh confessed to the crime and revealed Ashok Saw as the mastermind.

Accordingly, the SIT had raided the flat of Ashok Saw located at Udaygiri apartment under Kotwali police station. The sleuths have recovered one pistol of .38 bore, 17 live cartridges, a number of registry papers of properties, and a mobile phone which was used to communicate with the shooter, Umesh Yadav.

Umesh Yadav and Ashok Saw came into contact about one and a half years ago during a wedding function in Nalanda.

Since then, Umesh has executed multiple assignments for Saw.

The conspiracy to kill Khemka was planned around one and a half months ago.

Initially, Umesh approached Vikas Kumar alias Raja to execute the murder, but Raja demanded Rs 4 lakh in cash. Hence, Umesh decided to carry out the murder himself.

Patna Police have registered an FIR under BNS Sections 103, 27, and the Arms Act at Gandhi Maidan Police Station.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) with assistance from Bihar STF was constituted to ensure the quick resolution of the high-profile case.

“The accused planned and executed the murder meticulously, but a dedicated technical analysis and field intelligence led to their arrest within days,” said SSP Kartikeya Sharma.

The arrest of the shooter and the main conspirator has brought relief in Patna, which was shaken by the high-profile killing of businessman Gopal Khemka, and the police have indicated more revelations in the coming days as the investigation continues.

