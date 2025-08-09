Bihar: PMFME shapes up destiny of Motihari’s Abhimanyu and fellow villagers

Motihari, Aug 9 (IANS) The youth of Bihar are eager and excited to write their own destiny by utilising opportunities available under many Central government-run schemes, the latest being - PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme.

The PMFME scheme, providing financial and technical support to people for setting up micro food processing industries, has come as a boon for Motihari residents in Bihar. The scheme has found many subscribers in Motihari, who are setting up their own enterprises rather than moving to metropolitan cities in the country, in search of employment.

Abhimanyu Kumar, a resident of Bairiya village of Harsiddhi block of Motihari, has set up an example for others by setting up a big animal feed factory. Today, his enterprise is not just self-reliant but is also providing jobs to fellow villagers.

Earlier, Abhimanyu used to work for someone in a privately operated factory in Bangalore.

Sometime ago, he came to know that the PMFME scheme, started by the Modi government and decided to shape his own destiny by becoming an entrepreneur.

He returned to his hometown and took up a subsidised loan under the government’s flagship scheme to set up his business. He got a loan of Rs 25 lakh approved by the SBI bank and opened a cattle feed factory in his own village.

His enterprise has become highly popular and is arousing the interest of adjoining villagers, too, who are visiting him to take a glimpse of his new venture.

Abhimanyu had the ambition and vision to start an enterprise with help from the PMFME scheme, and this has inspired many others who want to follow his path. Those working at his factory are also admiring his endeavour.

His enterprise is benefiting the local farmers, also. Farmers here cultivate maize on a large scale, and they are now giving it to him rather than taking it to far-off market locations. This helps them save transportation costs, thus enabling them to earn a good income.

The PMFME scheme was launched to address the challenges faced by microenterprises. It seeks to enhance the competitiveness of the new and existing micro food processing enterprises in the unorganised segment of the food processing industry and promote formalisation of the sector.

