Bihar: PM KISAN scheme making Vaishali farmers economically empowered 

Vaishali, Aug 11 (IANS) Out of several public welfare schemes initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) is one such scheme that is bringing many positive changes to lives of lakhs of farmers and their families.

Many farmers in Bihar’s Vaishali district have drawn the benefits of the scheme, which not only made them financially empowered but also helped tide over the crisis.

A couple of PM-KISAN beneficiaries spoke to IANS, expressing gratitude to PM Modi for launching a farmer-friendly scheme.

Shashikant Kumar, a resident of Bidupur Sahdullahpur Dhabauli informed that he has received the benefits of the scheme and also narrated the travails he and his family had to undergo earlier.

“Earlier we used to face problems in farming, but now everything has changed. Arrangements for pesticides, irrigation and fertilisers are made from time to time,” he said.

He further said that beneficiaries like him receive money in several installments, and they use this money to buy essential items for farming.

“Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, we are given Rs 6,000 annually by the Centre. This money is received in several installments. Every three months, two thousand rupees are credited to the account,” he further said.

Notably, the PM-KISAN scheme was launched on February 2, 2019, and since then went on to become a transformative force for India's agricultural sector.

Under this scheme, every eligible farming family receives an annual benefit of Rs 6,000, distributed in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 every four months.

This amount is directly transferred to the beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, making it one of the largest and most transparent DBT schemes globally.

