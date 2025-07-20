Bihar: PM-KISAN scheme brings turnaround in lives of Vaishali farmers

Patna, July 20 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme has turned out to be a boon for the farmers of Vaishali district of Bihar, as thousands of families, having subscribed to the scheme, are drawing monetary benefits from it.

Under this scheme, the villagers are getting financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year and getting this amount in three instalments.

The monetary assistance is helping them meet their farming costs and also helps in sailing through tough times.

A couple of farmers spoke to IANS and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching an initiative to strengthen the economic condition of small and middle-class farmers.

Veer Bahadur Singh, a farmer of Vaishali district, said that this scheme has brought a drastic change in his life as well as family members.

He said, "Earlier, sowing of crops used to get delayed due to lack of money to buy seeds and fertilisers on time, but now with the help of this scheme, farming is being done on time."

Veer Bahadur Singh, who has been farming for the last 40 years, said that this amount has proved to be a boon for him. This has not only increased the yield but has also started making profits.

“This scheme is no less than a lifesaver for small farmers like us, and we are thankful to PM Modi for this,” he said.

Ram Pravesh Rai, another farmer from Vaishali, also said that the money received from the scheme has helped farmers like him to buy fertilisers, seeds and other agricultural materials.

“Earlier, many difficulties were faced due to a lack of money,” he said, recounting tough times.

Ram Pravesh Rai, who has been farming for 60 years, said that this scheme has become the biggest support for him. He said that no government before has cared so much for them.

“This scheme has given a new direction to our farming. Due to the timely availability of resources and funds, we sow the crops on time and yield a good harvest. This has not only strengthened our economic condition but also added to our self-esteem,” he added.

--IANS

mr/uk