Bihar: Pirpainti railway station gets grand makeover under ABSS

Bhagalpur, May 21 (IANS) Pirpainti Railway Station in Bihar's Bhagalpur district has undergone a remarkable transformation under the Indian Railways’ Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

This ambitious redevelopment project, valued at Rs 18.93 crore, is part of the first phase of ABSS, aiming to upgrade railway infrastructure across the nation.

Classified as a Non-Suburban Grade-5 (NSG-5) station within the Eastern Railway zone, Pirpainti holds strategic importance in the region. The station's redevelopment includes a host of modern amenities and structural enhancements designed to improve the passenger experience while showcasing Bihar’s rich cultural heritage.

Key upgrades include the construction of a 12-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB), installation of lifts, modern civil and electrical works, and the integration of advanced signalling and telecommunication systems. A roof plaza, new facade, dedicated arrival and departure blocks, aesthetic lighting, pedestrian walkways, and sculptures have also been added to give the station a visually appealing and functional design.

Passenger facilities have seen significant improvement with the development of first-class and second-class waiting halls, an executive lounge, a reserved lounge, and a ladies’ waiting room. The concourse area and arrival block have been completely remodelled, and the circulating area has been expanded for smoother passenger movement.

To enhance information access, large indoor and outdoor video walls have been installed. The station now features clear and comprehensive signage to help passengers navigate efficiently. Special attention has been paid to inclusivity, with differently-abled-friendly infrastructure such as tactile paths, ramps, low-height inquiry counters, and accessible toilets ensuring universal access.

According to Manish Kumar Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Malda Railway Division, “Under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, redevelopment work at Pirpainti railway station is progressing at a cost of Rs 18.93 crore. Completed works in the first phase include modern waiting rooms, lounges, video walls, wayfinding signage, and Divyaangjan-friendly amenities. The green landscape around the station reflects the local culture through statues and artistic elements.”

The station’s design harmoniously blends modern architecture with the region’s traditional art and historical influences, creating a distinctive identity that resonates with the heritage of Bihar.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, introduced by the central government in 2021, aims to modernise more than 1,300 railway stations across India. The focus extends beyond beautification to creating cleaner, safer, and more accessible public spaces equipped with world-class amenities.

On May 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 103 newly redeveloped Amrit Bharat stations across 86 districts in 18 states and union territories via video conferencing. These stations, built at a collective cost of over Rs 1,100 crore, represent a significant step forward in modernising the country's railway network.

--IANS

jk/dan