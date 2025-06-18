Bihar: Passenger bus overturns in East Champaran; 15 injured, several critical

Patna, June 18 (IANS) A major road accident occurred near Jihuli village under the Patahi police station area in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Wednesday when a passenger bus belonging to Baba Barfani Transport Company overturned while en route from Motihari to Sitamarhi.

The accident took place after the bus lost control due to a sudden steering failure, according to local police.

The vehicle was carrying 30 to 35 passengers at the time of the mishap.

Eyewitnesses said the bus overturned at high speed, leading to panic and chaos at the accident site. Around 15 passengers sustained injuries, several of them are in critical condition.

Local villagers sprang into action immediately after the accident. They broke the windows of the overturned bus to rescue trapped passengers.

Many were stuck under the vehicle and were pulled out with considerable effort.

“The moment we heard the crash, we rushed to the spot and started rescuing people. Some were unconscious and bleeding badly,” said a local resident.

The injured were transported to nearby hospitals with the help of private vehicles and ambulances.

A police team soon arrived at the site to manage traffic, assist in rescue operations, and prepare a list of the injured.

“A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the bus driver at Patahi police station. Additionally, the Motihari police have recommended the District Transport Department to investigate the fitness and roadworthiness of the vehicle,” said the SHO of Patahi police station.

This incident has once again highlighted concerns regarding the maintenance and safety standards of public transport vehicles operating in rural Bihar.

Earlier on June 13, seven passengers who boarded a three-wheeler sustained injuries after a speeding bus rammed them on the Birol-Gandol state highway 17 in Darbhanga district. The three-wheeler became mangled due to the impact of the accident.

The injured passengers were admitted to the common health centre in Birol.

--IANS

ajk/dan