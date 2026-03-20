Bihar: Panchayati Raj officer held for taking Rs 12,000 bribe in Nalanda

Patna, March 20 (IANS) In a major anti-corruption action, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) has arrested a Panchayati Raj official in Nalanda district while she was allegedly accepting a bribe.

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The accused, Anushka Kumari, posted as Block Panchayati Raj Officer (BPRO) in Nagarnausa block, was caught red-handed during a trap operation.

The district holds political significance as the home constituency of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to an official, the action was taken following a complaint by Ajay Kumar, a resident of Khapura village, who alleged that the officer had demanded a bribe to process a project related to the construction of steps at a Chhath ghat and to expedite the associated file.

After verifying the complaint, the vigilance bureau formed a special team and laid a trap.

The complainant was sent to the official’s office with the bribe money, while vigilance personnel positioned themselves inside, posing as ordinary visitors.

As soon as the officer allegedly accepted Rs 12,000 from the complainant, the team moved in and arrested her on the spot.

She is being taken to Patna for further interrogation following initial questioning.

She will be presented before the vigilance court for further legal proceedings.

This marks the second major vigilance action in the district within a week.

Earlier, on March 16, the department had arrested Manoj Kumar Verma, a teacher posted at the Block Resource Centre in Chandi block, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000.

That case stemmed from a complaint by a female teacher, who alleged that her salary had been withheld despite a court order.

Verma, reportedly in collusion with Block Education Officer Pushpa Kumari, had demanded money to release the pending payment.

A case was also registered against the Block Education Officer, and an investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the crackdown reflects the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption, with more such actions likely in the coming days.

--IANS

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