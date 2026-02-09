Bihar oppn protests Darbhanga crime, NEET aspirant death and Pappu Yadav arrest

Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) The Bihar Assembly witnessed protests on Monday, the fifth day of the Budget Session, as opposition parties raised strong objections over the rape and murder of a minor girl in Darbhanga, the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant, and the arrest of Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.

Congress MLA Abhishek Ranjan arrived at the Assembly portico wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan, “Today there will be jail, tomorrow there will be bail, and the day after tomorrow the same game will continue,” and declared solidarity with Pappu Yadav, saying, “We stand with him.”

Congress MLA Kamrul Hoda launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar-led government, alleging that Bihar was no longer functioning as a democracy but as a monarchy. He claimed that Pappu Yadav was being targeted for raising questions over the NEET aspirant’s death.

Amid slogans, taunts, and heated exchanges, the Assembly premises reflected growing political tension over recent criminal cases. Opposition leaders questioned whether justice would be delivered to the victims or be overshadowed by political considerations, as public unease continues to mount.

The Darbhanga incident, which occurred late Saturday night in the Bela locality under the University Police Station, has shocked the state. A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, triggering widespread outrage. Police have arrested a local youth, Vikas Mahto, claiming bloodstains were found on his clothes. While police assert that swift action was taken, the opposition has cited the incident as evidence of deteriorating law and order and failure to ensure child safety.

At the same time, the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant from Jehanabad at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in Patna has further fuelled protests. Despite investigations by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the CBI, the victim’s family has expressed dissatisfaction. The parents are currently protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding a judicial probe under the supervision of a Supreme Court or High Court judge. The victim’s mother has publicly said she has lost faith in both the Bihar government and the CBI, appealing to the Centre for justice.

Pappu Yadav, who had been vocal in questioning the hostel management, hospital authorities, and police handling of the NEET case, was recently arrested in a 31-year-old case. The opposition has termed the move politically motivated, a charge Yadav himself has echoed, claiming retaliation for challenging the government.

His arrest has further intensified opposition protests inside and outside the Assembly, as Bihar remains gripped by questions of justice, accountability, and governance, with public attention firmly fixed on the government’s response.

--IANS

ajk/skp