Bihar: Now, Independent MP Pappu Yadav's bail plea to be heard tomorrow

Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) The legal troubles of Purnea independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav continued as his bail plea could not be heard on Thursday.

He will now be produced before the Patna Civil Court again on Friday, according to court sources.

Pappu Yadav appeared in court on Thursday afternoon, but proceedings could not take place.

Notably, Patna Civil Court received a bomb threat on Thursday morning.

His legal team has alleged that he is being deliberately kept in jail by repeatedly delaying hearings.

According to available information, the MP is required to seek bail in two separate cases.

While he has already been granted bail in a 31-year-old case registered at Gardanibagh police station, proceedings are pending in connection with two cases registered at Kotwali Police Station.

Until bail is granted in these cases, Pappu Yadav's judicial custody will continue.

His lawyers are expected to move fresh bail applications on Friday, which will be crucial in determining his immediate legal status.

Court proceedings were disrupted on Wednesday following the recovery of a half-burnt body of a lawyer at his residence in Patna, which reportedly prevented the court from functioning normally.

Earlier, multiple bomb threat emails sent to the Patna Civil Court had also led to adjournments.

Reacting sharply, Pappu Yadav's counsel Shiv Nandan Bharti made serious allegations, claiming a "well-planned conspiracy to delay hearings".

He alleged that repeated bomb threats and law-and-order disruptions are being used to intentionally obstruct judicial proceedings.

"This is the handiwork of miscreants. Similar emails threatening to blow up the court were sent earlier, and now it is being repeated because Pappu Yadav is an important person and a Member of Parliament. I want to point out that the Bihar Police has a Cyber Crime Cell and an Economic Offences Unit. If they are unable to trace the IP addresses of those sending these emails, then what is the relevance of such departments?" said Shivnandan Bharti, counsel for Pappu Yadav.

The lawyer also raised concerns over the MP's deteriorating health, stating that continued delays are adversely affecting him.

He asserted that if hearings are conducted regularly and without external interference, Pappu Yadav could receive legal relief.

Meanwhile, social media posts supporting the MP have intensified, questioning the timing of repeated threats.

One widely circulated post reads, "Coincidence or conspiracy? Since MP Pappu Yadav was sent to Beur Jail and his hearings were scheduled, the Patna Civil Court has received bomb threats three times in four days."

All eyes are now on Friday's court proceedings, which could decide the next course of action in the case.

--IANS

ajk/svn