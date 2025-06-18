Bihar: Nityanand Rai slams Tejashwi Yadav for ‘Jamai Aayog’ remark

Patna, June 18 (IANS) Amid the ongoing exchange of allegations and counter-allegations ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday hit back at Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav over his "Jamai Aayog" jibe.

"Tejashwi Yadav has no moral authority to raise such baseless accusations. The appointments made in various commissions are based purely on merit, experience, and transparency, not on recommendations or nepotism," said Rai.

Targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rai called it a "parivarik party" (family-run party).

"RJD is run by one family, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Rohini Acharya, and Tejashwi Yadav, all hold positions of power. The irony is clear," he claimed.

The Union Minister further emphasised the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming rally in Siwan on June 20, calling it a historic event.

"There is immense enthusiasm among the people. All NDA constituents are actively mobilising support for the event," he said.

Reiterating the emotional bond between PM Modi and the people of Bihar, Rai said: “The people of Bihar consider Narendra Modi a member of their family. He is deeply committed to Bihar’s development.”

Meanwhile, BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal informed that the Prime Minister will arrive at Jasoli village in Siwan at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 20.

"This will mark the 52nd visit of PM Modi to Bihar and his sixth visit within the past 6 months. Each time, he brings development gifts for the state, which is why people welcome him in lakhs," he claimed.

--IANS

ajk/dan