Bihar: Nitish Kumar reviews development projects in Patna and Bakhtiyarpur

Patna, March 9 (IANS) Ahead of his likely move to the Rajya Sabha, Nitish Kumar has been actively reviewing development projects across Bihar.
On Monday, the Chief Minister visited Malsalami in Patna, where he inspected construction work on the approach road.
During the visit, he reviewed progress and asked officials about the completion timeline.
Senior officials and Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary were present during the inspection.
Nitish Kumar directed the officials to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe.
Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on March 5, and since then, he has been continuously reviewing various infrastructure and development projects across the state.
On March 7, the Chief Minister inspected the under-construction Railway Overbridge (ROB) near Bakhtiyarpur Engineering College.
He directed officials to expedite the work, noting that once completed, the project will connect to the old Patna–Bakhtiyarpur highway (SH-106) and the four-lane Patna–Bakhtiyarpur highway (NH-30).
This connectivity will significantly reduce travel time and make commuting easier for residents.
It will also provide direct access to Pataliputra University and Bakhtiyarpur Engineering College for students and faculty.
During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the construction of a new building of Ganesh Higher Secondary School in Bakhtiyarpur and instructed officials to complete the work quickly to benefit students.
He further inspected the park being constructed near the statue of freedom fighter late Dumra Singh, directing authorities to speed up the project.
Nitish Kumar also reviewed the progress of the Bakhtiyarpur (Karjan)–Tajpur (Samastipur) bridge under construction across the Ganga River.
He emphasised that the bridge will significantly improve connectivity between North Bihar and South Bihar, and directed officials to complete the project at the earliest.
On March 8, the Chief Minister inaugurated the construction of a Rs 542-crore tunnel project connecting the Bihar Museum and the Patna Museum in Patna.
Once completed, the tunnel will allow visitors to easily travel between the two museums, making it easier for tourists to explore Bihar’s history, culture, and heritage.
During the visit, Nitish Kumar also reviewed the redevelopment of government housing and the construction of a park near the Bihar Museum, instructing officials to accelerate work so that development projects can be completed quickly and contribute to the state’s progress.
