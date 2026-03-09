Bihar: Nitish Kumar reviews development projects in Patna and Bakhtiyarpur

Patna, March 9 (IANS) Ahead of his likely move to the Rajya Sabha, Nitish Kumar has been actively reviewing development projects across Bihar.​

Read More

On Monday, the Chief Minister visited Malsalami in Patna, where he inspected construction work on the approach road.​

During the visit, he reviewed progress and asked officials about the completion timeline.​

Senior officials and Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary were present during the inspection.​

Nitish Kumar directed the officials to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe.​

Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on March 5, and since then, he has been continuously reviewing various infrastructure and development projects across the state.​

On March 7, the Chief Minister inspected the under-construction Railway Overbridge (ROB) near Bakhtiyarpur Engineering College.​

He directed officials to expedite the work, noting that once completed, the project will connect to the old Patna–Bakhtiyarpur highway (SH-106) and the four-lane Patna–Bakhtiyarpur highway (NH-30).​

This connectivity will significantly reduce travel time and make commuting easier for residents.​

It will also provide direct access to Pataliputra University and Bakhtiyarpur Engineering College for students and faculty.​

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the construction of a new building of Ganesh Higher Secondary School in Bakhtiyarpur and instructed officials to complete the work quickly to benefit students.​

He further inspected the park being constructed near the statue of freedom fighter late Dumra Singh, directing authorities to speed up the project.​

Nitish Kumar also reviewed the progress of the Bakhtiyarpur (Karjan)–Tajpur (Samastipur) bridge under construction across the Ganga River.​

He emphasised that the bridge will significantly improve connectivity between North Bihar and South Bihar, and directed officials to complete the project at the earliest.​

On March 8, the Chief Minister inaugurated the construction of a Rs 542-crore tunnel project connecting the Bihar Museum and the Patna Museum in Patna.​

Once completed, the tunnel will allow visitors to easily travel between the two museums, making it easier for tourists to explore Bihar’s history, culture, and heritage.​

During the visit, Nitish Kumar also reviewed the redevelopment of government housing and the construction of a park near the Bihar Museum, instructing officials to accelerate work so that development projects can be completed quickly and contribute to the state’s progress.​

--IANS

sjk/dan

​