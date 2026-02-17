Bihar NEET aspirant death: Family receives second threatening letter

​Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the suspicious death of a NEET student from Jehanabad, even as the victim’s family has received fresh death threats, triggering panic and fear.

Read More

​On Tuesday, the CBI team first inspected the Shambhu Girls Hostel in Patna and later visited the student’s ancestral home in Jehanabad.

​During the investigation, the deceased student’s brother was taken to Patna for questioning.

​Meanwhile, the discovery of another threatening note near the family’s home in Jehanabad has left the family terrified.​

The handwritten note reportedly reads: “If you don’t believe it…the daughter is gone, now the son will also die in two days.”​

Family members said this is the second such threat, with a similar note having been thrown outside their house earlier on February 14.​

According to them, the note was again thrown from outside the house, allegedly by someone from the village, despite security arrangements.​

The repeated threats have raised serious concerns about the family’s safety.​

Local police from Shakurabad Police Station have now been deployed at the residence.​

Shakurabad Station House Officer Rahul Kumar confirmed that the family has lodged a complaint and said police are investigating who is behind these threatening acts.​

Despite the security presence, the victim’s father said an atmosphere of fear prevails in the household.​

“We feel completely unsafe. Twice, pamphlets have been thrown, threatening our son with death. We now only trust in God,” he said, alleging administrative apathy and demanding stronger protection and swift action.​

The case itself remains highly controversial. Initially, the police termed the incident a suicide, but the post-mortem and FSL reports later indicated sexual assault, leading to widespread outrage.​

The victim’s family alleged that the student was raped and murdered and accused the police of attempting to suppress the case.​

Following mounting pressure, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, which added stringent charges under child protection laws after declaring the student a minor.​

The SIT reportedly found sperm traces in the student’s undergarments, after which DNA samples were collected from several individuals, including relatives, raising further questions from the family.​

Although a hostel owner was arrested, the girls’ hostel operator was later released without questioning, adding to the controversy.​

Eventually, the state government handed over the entire investigation to the CBI.​

Sources said the CBI is examining the case from every possible angle, including the student’s daily routine, personal relationships, recent activities, and any prior threats, to uncover the truth behind her death.​

The repeated threats amid an ongoing CBI investigation have turned the case into a major talking point in the region, with the victim’s family demanding immediate action, accountability, and round-the-clock security.

​--IANS

ajk/dan