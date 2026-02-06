Bihar NEET aspirant death case: Samrat Choudhary dares Rabri to name accused, assures prompt action

Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) The political atmosphere in Bihar continues to remain tense following the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna, with sharp exchanges between the NDA and the opposition.

Reacting to a statement by former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and state Home Minister Samrat Choudhary issued a strong rebuttal, openly challenging her to name those allegedly involved in the case.

"Rabri Devi should name the person in public. I guarantee that if the name of any minister or a minister's son comes up, I will put them in jail within 24 hours," Samrat Choudhary said.

His remarks came amid sustained opposition attacks on the Nitish Kumar government over the law and order situation following the NEET aspirant's suspicious death.

Rabri Devi on Thursday questioned the state government's intent, alleging that individuals connected to the ruling party were being protected.

Responding to these allegations, the Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the government would not shield any culprit, irrespective of their influence.

"The government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of daughters. If Rabri Devi has evidence, she should present it. If she is not doing so, it raises questions about whether she is hiding evidence," he said.

The NEET aspirant was found unconscious under suspicious circumstances in Patna's Shambhu Girls hostel on January 6 and succumbed due to the injuries on January 11, triggering widespread outrage and political uproar across Bihar.

Initial investigations raised serious concerns, following which the state government decided to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The government maintains that a CBI probe will ensure a fair and transparent investigation and that those responsible will face strict punishment.

The issue also dominated proceedings in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where opposition parties accused the government of failing to maintain law and order.

The ruling NDA, however, countered the allegations, stating that the government believes in transparent investigations and decisive action.

Reiterating his stand, Samrat Choudhary said that no accused would be spared, "no matter how powerful or influential they may be."

