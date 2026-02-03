Bihar: NDC study group discussed issues with Chief Secy on national security and development

Patna, Feb 3 (IANS) A high-level interaction was held with a 16-member study group from the 66th course of the National Defence College (NDC) on the theme ‘National Security and Strategic Studies’, chaired by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit.

The delegation was led by Major General Pawanpal Singh and included officers from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, along with representatives from Oman, South Africa, the United States, and Uzbekistan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and senior officials from key departments, including Rural Development, Livelihoods, Energy, Industry, Health, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Home Department, and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Welcoming the delegation on behalf of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit referred to Bihar’s rich cultural heritage and said, “You have come to the land where both the rising and setting sun are worshipped. A warm welcome to all of you on the sacred land of Bihar.”

He said that despite facing numerous challenges, Bihar has made remarkable progress across all sectors over the past 15–20 years and has consistently recorded one of the highest economic growth rates in the country.

He described the clear mandate received by the Chief Minister in the 2025 Assembly elections as a validation of good governance and development-oriented policies.

The Chief Secretary highlighted that Bihar is primarily an agrarian state and has achieved significant success in agriculture.

He emphasised that the state has emerged as a model for women’s empowerment, citing the dedicated women police battalion and increasing participation of women in all sectors.

He said the ‘Jeevika’ program has become a nationally acclaimed model for women empowerment and poverty alleviation, inspiring the central government’s National Livelihood Mission.

He further noted that electricity has reached almost every household, with power being supplied to poor families at affordable rates.

A vast network of roads and highways has strengthened connectivity across the state.

Highlighting Bihar’s industrial potential, the Chief Secretary said the state is now poised for a major industrial leap, with large corporate groups such as the Adani Group investing nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

Addressing migration, he said the state government is committed to generating employment opportunities locally.

Over the past 4-5 years, more than 10 lakh government and non-government jobs have been provided, and a target of creating 1 crore jobs in the next five years has been set.

During the program, the Chief Executive Officer of Jeevika gave a detailed presentation, following which members of the NDC study group raised several questions and shared their observations.

Presentations were also made by the Energy Department and the Health Department, highlighting achievements and ongoing initiatives in their respective sectors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Major General Pawanpal Singh appreciated the positive transformation taking place in the state and remarked that Bihar is changing.

He thanked the Chief Secretary for the comprehensive interaction and insights shared.

--IANS

ajk/dan