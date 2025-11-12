Bihar: NDA starts election victory celebration; 500 kg laddus, 5 lakh rasgullas ordered

Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) As Bihar awaits the results of the Assembly elections, celebrations have already begun within the NDA camp, buoyed by exit polls projecting a victory for the ruling alliance.

In Patna, preparations for laddus and a massive feast are underway. BJP state executive committee member Krishna Singh Kallu has placed an order for 500 kilograms of laddus, which are being prepared with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar placed in front of the large cooking pan.

Workers say they have hung a lemon and the chilli nearby to ward off the evil eye, and in a considerate touch, have used less sugar to make the sweets suitable for diabetic supporters.

“Exit poll results are the reward for the hard work of the people of Bihar and our dedicated party workers,” Kallu said.

“This time too, the NDA will form the government once again,” he said.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Anant Singh’s family members have announced plans to host a grand feast for 50,000 people in Patna.

Preparations are taking place at the residence of his wife, Neelam Devi, where workers are busy organising logistics for the massive gathering.

Reports suggest that five lakh rasgullas and gulab jamuns are being prepared for the occasion.

The Mokama Assembly team is also planning a special event on November 14, the day of vote counting, to which all NDA workers, supporters, and well-wishers have been invited.

Despite the close contest predicted in some constituencies, the NDA appears confident and upbeat.

The celebratory mood in Patna reflects the alliance’s belief that it will return to power when the results are declared.

Invitations are being sent to workers, too. The invitation states, “Your arrival will be our honour, we are eagerly awaiting to welcome you.”

This message has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the workers of Anant Singh.

Anant Singh is currently in judicial custody in the Dularchand murder case.

--IANS

ajk/dan