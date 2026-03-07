Bihar: Nand Kishore Yadav meets Nitish Kumar after being appointed as Nagaland Guv ​

Patna, March 7 (IANS) Former Speaker and senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg in Patna, on Saturday, after being appointed as the new Governor of Nagaland.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister congratulated him on his new constitutional role, and the two leaders held a formal discussion.​

Nand Kishore Yadav is considered one of the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.​

Over the years, he has served multiple terms as a legislator and minister in the state government.​

His tenure as Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly was widely regarded for maintaining legislative decorum and administrative efficiency.​

His appointment as Governor of Nagaland is being viewed as recognition of his long political experience and contribution to public life.​

He was one of the leaders elected 7 times as MLA, representing the Bhartiya Janata Party in the Patna Sahib seat, formerly known as Patna Paschim assembly constituency.​

The meeting between Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comes at a time when the political landscape in Bihar is witnessing important developments.​

Nitish Kumar recently filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, a move that has sparked discussions about his potential role in national politics.​

Political observers believe that his entry into the Rajya Sabha could lead to significant changes in Bihar’s political leadership in the coming months.​

In another major development, former senior Indian Army officer Syed Ata Hasnain has been appointed the new Governor of Bihar.​

Known for his extensive experience in security and strategic affairs, Hasnain’s appointment is being seen as significant.​

He will soon assume office and replace the current Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.​

With these developments unfolding, political observers expect further shifts in Bihar’s political landscape in the coming days.

​--IANS

ajk/dan