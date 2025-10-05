Bihar: Muzaffarpur Airport gets green light, locals elated over modernisation plans 

Patna, Oct 5 (IANS) With Bihar set to get another operational airport in Muzaffarpur, in sometime soon, this will improve the air connectivity from Hindi heartland to other states and also make it an important landmark in the aviation club.

The airport building will be constructed on a pre-fabricated steel structure and the tendering process has begun for the same.

This has left the local residents overjoyed and ecstatic as this will address their long-standing demands of building direct connectivity with major towns and commercial hubs of the country.

Locals in Muzaffarpur are brimming with joy, as the tendering process has begun for the inclusion of the airport in the Airport Authority of India (AAI). They said this is a significant achievement and was long awaited.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it happen. It will bring many conveniences to the people here,” locals said expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister.

Kanchan Mala, a local woman told IANS: "When PM Modi visited Muzaffarpur, he talked about building an airport. Now, plans have been made for its construction. This is a very good thing. Previously, people had to travel to Patna and Darbhanga, now it will be very convenient for the people here. Many thanks to PM Modi for the airport.”

Sahil Chaudhary said: "It is a matter of pride that an airport will soon be built in Muzaffarpur. Previously, we had to travel approximately 100 kilometers to reach the airport. The construction of the airport will save time and improve connectivity. I feel proud to hear about the news of construction of airport in my hometown."

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that a significant project to modernise and upgrade the Muzaffarpur airport has been approved. Under this project, the existing airport will be developed to safely operate Code-2B aircraft.

