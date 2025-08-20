Bihar: Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana brings notable change in lives of people

Saharsa, Aug 20 (IANS) The 'Mukhyamantri Udyam Yojana' has brought dramatic changes in the lives of people in Bihar, lifting them out of difficult circumstances and mitigating their financial woes.

In the Saharsa district, many beneficiaries recounted the positive changes of the scheme and shared how this helped them reduce dependence on others.

Archana Kumari, a native of Saharsa district, who struggled with a crisis, has become self-reliant and is running her own business today.

She not only started her own cup manufacturing business by taking advantage of the Entrepreneur Scheme, but has also achieved self-reliance through her business. She has become a source of inspiration for other women in her village.

She thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for this change.

Her family’s financial condition was bad when her husband lost his job in 2024. She started her business after taking assistance under the Chief Minister Udyami Yojana. With hard work and her family’s support, her life is back on track now.

Today, her enterprise is also employing others.

Speaking to IANS, she said that it was very difficult to manage family expenses after her husband lost his job.

“One day, we came to know about the Udyam Yojana started by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I applied for the scheme. I started a business with the money I received under the scheme. This scheme has changed my entire life. I have become self-reliant now,” she said.

Her husband also recalled the ups and downs of life after being fired from the job last year. He said that for a few months, he and his family survived on his savings, but then got to know about Mukhyamatri Udyami Yojana through an advertisement. He took a loan under the scheme in his wife’s name, and that’s how their enterprise kicked off.

“The work is going very well. Right now, we are making cups, and we are getting a good response from the market, too. In the future, we will also start making plates,” he said.

